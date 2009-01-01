|
1991 650sx setup advice
Hey guys, I have a 1991 650sx that is all stock, and I'm looking to upgrade the intake grate as the original plastic one is broken. I'm going to upgrade the ride plate to help with porpoising at speed as well, but my question is about whether a toploader intake grate will prevent it from being able to slide in turns. I've scoured the forums on the subject and although there's a ton of info out there, there doesn't seem to be a lot available at the moment. The only open scoop grate I can find sticks down about an inch or so and i would think that would keep it from sliding. What do you think?
