Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 650sx setup advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Owosso, mi Age 27 Posts 1 1991 650sx setup advice Hey guys, I have a 1991 650sx that is all stock, and I'm looking to upgrade the intake grate as the original plastic one is broken. I'm going to upgrade the ride plate to help with porpoising at speed as well, but my question is about whether a toploader intake grate will prevent it from being able to slide in turns. I've scoured the forums on the subject and although there's a ton of info out there, there doesn't seem to be a lot available at the moment. The only open scoop grate I can find sticks down about an inch or so and i would think that would keep it from sliding. What do you think? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules