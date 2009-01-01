|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Fs- 550 rear ehaust hoses
I have two OEM sets of hoses for 550SX that can also be used in a JS 440 /550 to convert to rear exhaust.
Each set will come with the waterbox exit hose, coupler, long hose to bulkhead and two clamps that mount the hose to the motor mounts to secure the hose.
$45 each + shipping
550 Exhaust hoses.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules