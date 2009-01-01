Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fs- 550 rear ehaust hoses #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,472 Fs- 550 rear ehaust hoses I have two OEM sets of hoses for 550SX that can also be used in a JS 440 /550 to convert to rear exhaust.



Each set will come with the waterbox exit hose, coupler, long hose to bulkhead and two clamps that mount the hose to the motor mounts to secure the hose.





$45 each + shipping



550 Exhaust hoses.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules