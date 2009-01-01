|
Zxi 900 intermittent shutting off
I have a 95 zxi 900 that I have owned for a few years. It ran great the first season then the bendix went out , sat for a bit before I was able to pull the engine and replace that. After that it ran great one time out then the next time I took it out it would die at WOT. It would run great for a few minutes , go full speed and then just cut out like I hit the kill switch. It seemed to restart and run when I pumped the primer bulb I installed. I assumed it was fuel related so I took the whole fuels system apart and cleaned everything and blew air through it , including the vent line. I also cleaned and rebuilt the carbs as well as replace the fuel filter. Once reinstalled it ran great and didnt shut off for a couple trips to the lake. Late in the second day it started to die when idling and would take a minute to restart but would run fine after. Last time I had it out it started shutting off again at WOT. It would start and run for a bit and the second I let off the gas a little it would die again. This ski is really fun when it runs so I am hoping it is something simple and I can get it back out there while its still warm. Please let me know if anyone has any suggestions. What kind of tests can I run to diagnose it?
-
Re: Zxi 900 intermittent shutting off
Sorry , posted this on wrong category , have reposted in Kawasaki section , ski is not a 4-stroke.
