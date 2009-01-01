Dang...Almost August already.
Launched out of Willow Beach today headed to Nelson's Landing looking for a friend with his boat. Turns out he went yesterday. Still a stellar day on the water.
For about $2, this guy was dialed in!
It did get windy in the afternoon as we have some monsoon weather coming in from the south.
This first canyon is always a great shot with a ski heading through it...
Usually the fisherman are parked in these coves so I do not interrupt...but, I found this could be a good hike for a couple of miles...
I always would wear my KEEN sandals but the rocks and sand were a pain in my *** or foot. I got these new water socks and they were perfect! https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QHC2DXT