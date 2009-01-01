Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Slow down summer! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 128 Slow down summer! Dang...Almost August already.



Launched out of Willow Beach today headed to Nelson's Landing looking for a friend with his boat. Turns out he went yesterday. Still a stellar day on the water.



For about $2, this guy was dialed in!





It did get windy in the afternoon as we have some monsoon weather coming in from the south.





This first canyon is always a great shot with a ski heading through it...













Usually the fisherman are parked in these coves so I do not interrupt...but, I found this could be a good hike for a couple of miles...









I always would wear my KEEN sandals but the rocks and sand were a pain in my *** or foot. I got these new water socks and they were perfect! https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QHC2DXT







