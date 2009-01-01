Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Kawasaki Ultra 150 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 643 2002 Kawasaki Ultra 150 Super clean ski. Needs nothing. Will run mid to upper 60's. 150 hrs Fastest production 2 stroke ski available. Ski has the following

New battery

ADA head 42cc domes

Triple pisser kit

Carbon Tech reeds

Z Force Racing modded carbs and flame arrestor

Stock arrestor

UMI steering system

Blowsion handle bars

Blowsion trigger throttle

ODI lock grips 3 sets

Solas 16/20 prop

Shred Master ride plate

Beach House sponsons

R&D intake grate

R&D steering nozzle

Hydro Turf seat cover

Versiplug drain system

Factory Cover

Solas intake grate

Stock heads

Stock intake grate

Mod stock intake grate

Stock ride plate

Stock steering nozzle

Shop manual

Single trailer

I don't have to sell the ski. Serious inquiries only please. Thanks

IMG_1896.JPG
IMG_3013.JPG

