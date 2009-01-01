 2002 Kawasaki Ultra 150
    2002 Kawasaki Ultra 150

    Super clean ski. Needs nothing. Will run mid to upper 60's. 150 hrs Fastest production 2 stroke ski available. Ski has the following
    New battery
    ADA head 42cc domes
    Triple pisser kit
    Carbon Tech reeds
    Z Force Racing modded carbs and flame arrestor
    Stock arrestor
    UMI steering system
    Blowsion handle bars
    Blowsion trigger throttle
    ODI lock grips 3 sets
    Solas 16/20 prop
    Shred Master ride plate
    Beach House sponsons
    R&D intake grate
    R&D steering nozzle
    Hydro Turf seat cover
    Versiplug drain system
    Factory Cover
    Solas intake grate
    Stock heads
    Stock intake grate
    Mod stock intake grate
    Stock ride plate
    Stock steering nozzle
    Shop manual
    Single trailer
    I don't have to sell the ski. Serious inquiries only please. Thanks
