Super clean ski. Needs nothing. Will run mid to upper 60's. 150 hrs Fastest production 2 stroke ski available. Ski has the following
New battery
ADA head 42cc domes
Triple pisser kit
Carbon Tech reeds
Z Force Racing modded carbs and flame arrestor
Stock arrestor
UMI steering system
Blowsion handle bars
Blowsion trigger throttle
ODI lock grips 3 sets
Solas 16/20 prop
Shred Master ride plate
Beach House sponsons
R&D intake grate
R&D steering nozzle
Hydro Turf seat cover
Versiplug drain system
Factory Cover
Solas intake grate
Stock heads
Stock intake grate
Mod stock intake grate
Stock ride plate
Stock steering nozzle
Shop manual
Single trailer
I don't have to sell the ski. Serious inquiries only please. Thanks