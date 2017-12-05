 You cant make this S hit up.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 02:17 PM #1
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    You cant make this S hit up.

    This thread is dedicated to the hackery/rigging I see everyday at the shop that people do to get there jetski on the water.

    I see this stuff everyday & shake my head & wonder why people cant just do **** right & waste the time & effort to only fail again !!

    This first one is a guy that said he didnt have any water leaks....really ??? The bearing carrier fell apart when we took it out.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:22 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    I love this mod....outboard pump balls to get there skis to run right. In this case it is a Yamaha LS2000 jetboat with twin npv1200 motors.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:28 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    This one is dedicated to pure neglect ....leave your ski on a floating dock for 2 years in saltwater. The whole back of the ski is loaded with barnacles & other marine growth. Pump is locked up,steering & reverse locked up,nozzled eaten thru. We asked him to come & pick it up.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:33 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    This one is dedicated to....I dont understand why I need a carb rebuild & have my fuel tank drained ???
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 02:33 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:39 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    Took a while to figure out why this motor didnt run right.....
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:48 PM #6
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    1100 Yamaha....you think he has a water leak ???
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:40 PM #7
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    Nice stereo install.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 04:58 PM #8
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,612

    Re: You cant make this S hit up.

    Think he could use a little RTV ??? Done by a shop...kinna sad.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 