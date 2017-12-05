PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
You cant make this S hit up.
This thread is dedicated to the hackery/rigging I see everyday at the shop that people do to get there jetski on the water.
I see this stuff everyday & shake my head & wonder why people cant just do **** right & waste the time & effort to only fail again !!
This first one is a guy that said he didnt have any water leaks....really ??? The bearing carrier fell apart when we took it out.
I love this mod....outboard pump balls to get there skis to run right. In this case it is a Yamaha LS2000 jetboat with twin npv1200 motors.
This one is dedicated to pure neglect ....leave your ski on a floating dock for 2 years in saltwater. The whole back of the ski is loaded with barnacles & other marine growth. Pump is locked up,steering & reverse locked up,nozzled eaten thru. We asked him to come & pick it up.
This one is dedicated to....I dont understand why I need a carb rebuild & have my fuel tank drained ???
Took a while to figure out why this motor didnt run right.....
1100 Yamaha....you think he has a water leak ???
Nice stereo install.
Think he could use a little RTV ??? Done by a shop...kinna sad.
