 Never trust the blue marks
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:30 PM #1
    highcam
    highcam is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    51

    Never trust the blue marks

    As title states. Never trust the blue marks when timing the balance shaft to crank.

    Just finished building a 951 DI. Engine installed aligned, etc, etc. Cranks right up but shakes like a paint mixer. I mean it shakes.

    I remember thinking something was odd when I aligned the blue marks for timing but wrote it off as being a result of the air pump.

    With air pump at TDC the mag piston is no where near TDC. As far as I can tell when mag piston is at TDC so should the air cylinder.. Can anyone confirm?

    Also, I think I have come up with a way to fix the timing without tearing down the entire engine. Again some input would be appreciated.

    Can I put the engine upside down on the bench, and just split the case halves, correct timing and rebolt the case halves together? Am I asking for trouble doing this? If at all possible I'd like to avoid having to buy a new headgasket, possibly new base gasket, reseat the rings, etc, etc, etc.

    Did I mention that you shouldn't trust the blue marks?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:23 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,839

    Re: Never trust the blue marks

    I would start with why they are wrong, and I see no reason u can’t pull the bottom
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. highcam

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 