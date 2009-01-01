|
Never trust the blue marks
As title states. Never trust the blue marks when timing the balance shaft to crank.
Just finished building a 951 DI. Engine installed aligned, etc, etc. Cranks right up but shakes like a paint mixer. I mean it shakes.
I remember thinking something was odd when I aligned the blue marks for timing but wrote it off as being a result of the air pump.
With air pump at TDC the mag piston is no where near TDC. As far as I can tell when mag piston is at TDC so should the air cylinder.. Can anyone confirm?
Also, I think I have come up with a way to fix the timing without tearing down the entire engine. Again some input would be appreciated.
Can I put the engine upside down on the bench, and just split the case halves, correct timing and rebolt the case halves together? Am I asking for trouble doing this? If at all possible I'd like to avoid having to buy a new headgasket, possibly new base gasket, reseat the rings, etc, etc, etc.
Did I mention that you shouldn't trust the blue marks?
Top Dog
Re: Never trust the blue marks
I would start with why they are wrong, and I see no reason u can’t pull the bottom
