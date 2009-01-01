Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Never trust the blue marks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 51 Never trust the blue marks As title states. Never trust the blue marks when timing the balance shaft to crank.



Just finished building a 951 DI. Engine installed aligned, etc, etc. Cranks right up but shakes like a paint mixer. I mean it shakes.



I remember thinking something was odd when I aligned the blue marks for timing but wrote it off as being a result of the air pump.



With air pump at TDC the mag piston is no where near TDC. As far as I can tell when mag piston is at TDC so should the air cylinder.. Can anyone confirm?



Also, I think I have come up with a way to fix the timing without tearing down the entire engine. Again some input would be appreciated.



Can I put the engine upside down on the bench, and just split the case halves, correct timing and rebolt the case halves together? Am I asking for trouble doing this? If at all possible I'd like to avoid having to buy a new headgasket, possibly new base gasket, reseat the rings, etc, etc, etc.



Did I mention that you shouldn't trust the blue marks? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,839 Re: Never trust the blue marks I would start with why they are wrong, and I see no reason u can’t pull the bottom Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) highcam Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules