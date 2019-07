Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: A more permanent solution for 650SX exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 26 A more permanent solution for 650SX exhaust After replacing my skis exhaust with radiator hosing, the ski finally ran great....for about 20 minutes until the exhaust blew up again. What could be causing this problem? I know there is a good volume of water flowing through the exhaust because iíve replaced the water lines with clean tubing yet iím still plagued with exhaust issues every time i put the jet ski on the water. Is there a more permanent solution for the exhaust hose running to the water box? 1986 650SX

1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

What exhaust system do you have ??

Did the hose split, or the connections fail?





