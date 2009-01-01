Ive had my 1995 wave venture for 14 years now. I bought a 1995 Waveraider this week and noticed the exhaust sounds a little louder. The both have 700 engines and the engines look the same. I took it out on the water today and when I was done it seemed like a lot of water drained out of the drain plugs. Im wondering if the exhaust has a leak? I dont see any smoke inside the hull and I looked it over for leaks but dont see anything. My next step is to remove the water box and see if it has rust or crack on the bottom side. Does anyone else have a wave venture and wave raider deluxe that knows if the exhaust should be a little louder on the raider.