Looking at finally adding some upgrades to my 2007 SXR 800 for riding the surf in lake Michigan. I did use the search function and have come up with the following:
-Factory Wet Pipe
-Stock intake grate... maybe worx 225? 222?
-Cut the stock ride plate even with the back of the ski
-Stock flame arrestor/airbox with rubber grommets removed
-Bore nozzle to 80mm
-New Head
-Lightened flywheel
-Freestyle cone
-Primer/Choke removed
Eventually... Maybe:
-Kicker footholds or Dakine Straps
-UMI bars
Does that seem like a solid plan? What head would you guy recommend? Any advice on where to pick up a factory wet pipe?