SXR 800 Surf Rider Upgrade Questions

Looking at finally adding some upgrades to my 2007 SXR 800 for riding the surf in lake Michigan. I did use the search function and have come up with the following:



-Factory Wet Pipe

-Stock intake grate... maybe worx 225? 222?

-Cut the stock ride plate even with the back of the ski

-Stock flame arrestor/airbox with rubber grommets removed

-Bore nozzle to 80mm

-New Head

-Lightened flywheel

-Freestyle cone

-Primer/Choke removed



Eventually... Maybe:

-Kicker footholds or Dakine Straps

-UMI bars



Does that seem like a solid plan? What head would you guy recommend? Any advice on where to pick up a factory wet pipe? 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

