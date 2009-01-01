Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 kawasaki STX-15F problem starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location New Zealand Age 30 Posts 1 2005 kawasaki STX-15F problem starting Hey guys, have a question someone might be able to help me with.



I have a 2005 stx15f which runs fine. Its been rebuilt and new spark plugs at its recent service.

My problem is, we go out on it for a fish or whatever and it has trouble starting out on the water.

When i bought it the previous owner failed to mention hed had fuel sitting in it for a year without it being used so i ran that dry and filled with 98 which solved the rough startup and rough running when it was cold but still had an issue starting in the ocean when its been run and stopped and ran again.

I ran it on 98 for 2 tanks and in freshwater at the lake... no issues stopping and starting.

I put the last of my 91 in and today went to start it and it took a little bit to get going, assuming just because it hasnt been run in about 6 weeks.

Out on the water turned it off for half an hour then back on and it was rough for about 5 seconds then fine. Stopped again after a 20min drive and back on but this time it wouldnt fire. The engine was cranking but sounded like no spark or no fuel to me. Then the battery signal comes up after turning it over 5 or 6 times. So i let it beep away at me then tried it again straight after the signal had turned off and bang started perfect.

Left it running for 2 and a half hours and just brought it back in and on the trailer started perfectly again.

Im pretty confused as to what could be the issue and why its only an issue in the water and not on the trailer and apparently not in fresh water (i assume)

Any ideas would be appreciated! Could it be a faulty battery? It was brought when the guy had it rebuilt and never used it, i have it hooked up to a trickle charger all the time. Or could it be blocked injectors?

Cheers for your time.

