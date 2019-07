Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB SXR 800 Head, Pipe, Intake Grate, Flywheel #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 31 Posts 325 WTB SXR 800 Head, Pipe, Intake Grate, Flywheel Looking for a pipe, head, intake grate and lightened flywheel for my stock 2007 SXR 800. Shipped to Chicago. Let me know what you have. 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

#2

PWCToday Guru

Join Date Jun 2007
Location Chicago, IL
Age 31
Posts 325

Re: WTB SXR 800 Head, Pipe, Intake Grate, Flywheel

I should probably clarify. Looking for:



-Factory Wet Pipe



-Worx Intake Grate



#3

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date Dec 2009
Location Buffalo
Age 32
Posts 5,106

Re: WTB SXR 800 Head, Pipe, Intake Grate, Flywheel

I have a jet dynamics (52) intake grate - $100 shipped

