1985 JS 550 problems



Just picked up a 1985 JS 550 and a full size couch trailer for $400. The guy I bought it from said it had no spark, but it did. I got it home, put gas in it and fired it up. It ran like total poop, but it ran. Anyways then the hose slipped off inside and the hull filled with a little water, just enough to put the bottom of the stator cover under. Then I let it sit for a day, drained the water, and now I have no spark. I took cover off and there was no water in it at all, got new plugs, and still nothing.



Any ideas? Or anyone in Wisconsin want to buy one...?





