Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Waveraider 1100 fuel pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 14 Waveraider 1100 fuel pump My 95 waveraider 1100 has been running great, then randomly it just starts bogging down at full throttle like it is starved for gas. Sometimes it will stop and sit at idle, others it shuts down completely. I can hear and feel everytime it is going to do it. I put some carb/fuel line cleaner in the tank yesterday, hoping maybe there was just some gunk that needed to work its way out, but am not so sure given it was running perfectly earlier today.



When it cut out today was after myself and some friends were just hanging out in the lake cooling off. The ski was definitely not hot. I decided to take it out after a little and the son of a ***** decided to cut out right in front of a group of cute girls. I was probably 3/4 throttle or so at the time. I was able to start it right back up and it would cruise at maybe 1/2 throttle.



Long story short, I took off the flame arrestor to get a better look around and noticed the fuel pump was by far the worst looking part in the entire engine compartment. Someone had mentioned to me that the fuel pumps are known to go and there is the aftermarket mikuni with the dual outlets. It says to cap one for higher pressure since the waveraider only has 1 fuel line inlet. How do you cap it? Is this the correct pump? https://www.summitracing.com/parts/m...BoCb8sQAvD_BwE



I figured since it looked pretty bad and is fairly cheap to replace that I might as well just replace it. What clamps does everyone prefer to use? I'm hoping it is the fuel pump, but at the very least am having a blast working on the engine since I haven't done anything with engines since high school. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,600 Re: Waveraider 1100 fuel pump When was the last time the carbs have been cleaned/rebuilt ??? #3 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 912 Re: Waveraider 1100 fuel pump Yeah I just replaced one for WVT 1100, and it was tarnished up more than you'd think it'd get

Didn't check your link but the one I did was New Mikuni dual outlet fuel pump. Wanted to do dual feed but couldn't locally

find good 1/4 tee fitting, so got these caps and 2 zip ties and blocked one outlet.

That I do not know. I just bought the ski the week before the 4th. I was planning on at least cleaning the carbs after the season. Was hoping if it was the carbs the cleaner would be at least a temporary bandaid

