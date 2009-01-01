Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stx1100 low speed questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 28 Stx1100 low speed questions I have good compression all 3 cylinders. All 3 cylinders fire. Sometimes it hesitates at wot from a stop. Doesnt feel like its going through the whole rpm range. When I get to basically empty on gas, the jet ski turns into a rocket and flys and is a boat load of fun. Is the weight of the fuel really to blame for the difference in speed with a full tank vs empty tank?



My speedo isnt working but Im assuming with a full tank she will go about 30-35 and when Im empty it definitely feels at least 45-50



is there an underlying issue thats slowing her down? Maybe fuel or spark related? I am getting fuel and spark in all cylinders. Compression is 120+- all 3.



ive read other threads of stxs going 50-55 but I can only do that when Im empty on gas, and that speed is a guess!

