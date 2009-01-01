 Kawisaki Reed reccomendations anyone?
  Today, 06:01 PM
    WS6HUMMER
    Kawisaki Reed reccomendations anyone?

    Hi, got an old 650sx with a 750 small pin motor swap, has the stock single CDK II carb on it and an aftermarket pipe. Can someone point me in the right direction on exactly what reed and or cage to buy? I'm looking for more bottom end, already have a custom pitch impeller from jetworks on it. I looked up some but there are so many options, thanks in advance.
