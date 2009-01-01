Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 twin carb x2 prop issues? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 26 Posts 1 750 twin carb x2 prop issues? I've recently purchased a 1990 kawasaki x2 with a locked up 650. I happened to have a mid 90s sts750 sitting around so naturally it lost its heart to bring the x2 back to life. I'm using the 650 ignition and exhaust port matched the exhaust manifold and head pipe. I'm using the dual carbs from the sts. After two weeks of working on it. I finally put it on water engine is running like a champ but I dont think the 650 prop likes it. Running fine in straight line and cruising speed but when accelerating from slow speeds or coming out of a turn it almost acts like the intake to the prop is plugged it just free revs with no acceleration. I have to ease into the throttle to get it up to speed before I can give it power anyone else have this issue please help thank you. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,835 Re: 750 twin carb x2 prop issues? Have you see the impeller? My x2 did this and the impeller was trashed Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) aggrovated, Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

