Top Dog
96xp 787 buckshot tuning
Looking for a starting point on tuning some buckshot 44s on my ski. I have a high comp head around 180psi, microtouch, r&d intake manifold and r&d flame arrestors. Still have the stock pipe until I can find a spec 1 to throw on. Elevation here is pretty low. Probably around 1500
