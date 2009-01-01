Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96xp 787 buckshot tuning #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2010 Location la crosse WI Age 29 Posts 1,707 96xp 787 buckshot tuning Looking for a starting point on tuning some buckshot 44s on my ski. I have a high comp head around 180psi, microtouch, r&d intake manifold and r&d flame arrestors. Still have the stock pipe until I can find a spec 1 to throw on. Elevation here is pretty low. Probably around 1500



Sent from my Pixel 3 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) forgelines, Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules