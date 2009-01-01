Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cutting / shaving up my x2 hull and need some ideas??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 24 Posts 6 cutting / shaving up my x2 hull and need some ideas??? I am gunna finish building this x2 and need some ideas and help info this will be a freestyle flatdeck kawi x2 hull with a 750cc bored out too a 780cc i am trying trying to cut / shave my x2 hull all up i got questions and some ideas check them out below please



Question #1 i will be cutting the hull will cutting this low affect anything at all & what material do i use to re fiberglass a flat deck after cut there will be a empty space??



Question #2 what exactly all is located underneath the fire extinguisher compartment and under the front steering panel?



Question #3 What should i beware of and risks of cuttingbup the x2 hull perieod?



Question #4 what a good list of x2 engine modifications to start with that are affordable like prop head internals flywheel and electronics to deliver instant power to rip me out the water for my 750 small pin bored to 780cc dual keihin carb setup with single cooling system will be doing dual cooling real soon?



MODIFICATIONS IDEAS



1.5 to 2 inch cut straight off the back with a 45 degree angle on both sides as usual off ski &

Then 4 to 5 inch off flush with the top back seat locker panel to expose nozzle and still keep ride plate lower bolts



Shave the hood scoop off remove the handle bar upper plastics expose bar stem completely bolt through the stem mod cut/shave the frontskide of handle bar panel to be flush so when i turf it its all one smooth transition



