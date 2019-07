Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Gtx DI only 6400 rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location NY Posts 42 2002 Gtx DI only 6400 rpm Friend picked up this machine. We just replaced the wear ring with a sea doo oem. Impellor has been changed before he got it to a Concord 15/20 as well. Impellor looks like new and the wear ring gap is only .006



41mph on GPS At 6400rpm. Before the wear ring change when pump was less efficient it did 6600rpm and 37mph.



Rave valves slide freely.



