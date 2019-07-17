Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CA Age 24 Posts 1 California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon Hello everyone please add me as a freind im from manteca californinia so helloo pwc today i am new member of pwc today my name is lilgabe209 add me on all social media platforms i just bought a new 1992 (Swapped) kawasaki x2 750 smallpin Bored To A 780cc pushing 180 Psi Each Cylinder with all the aftermarket goodies westcoast pipe pjs scoop ocean pro ride plate stock 650 pump dual keihin carb pro taper bars i am seeking a very knowledgable x2 builder to assist me with some information kn how to get this 750 pushing at maxx performace potential i feel like its lacking power of some sort please help or tag a user name below i wanna do hull mods and more engine mods get this thing running **** and fast asf

Welcome to the forum!

Welcome from Michigan!

That ski should haul a$$ with all those stickers!



Originally Posted by BLRider
That ski should haul a$$ with all those stickers!

