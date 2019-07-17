 California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon
  1. Today, 09:04 PM #1
    G.borrero
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    Exclamation California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon

    Hello everyone please add me as a freind im from manteca californinia so helloo pwc today i am new member of pwc today my name is lilgabe209 add me on all social media platforms i just bought a new 1992 (Swapped) kawasaki x2 750 smallpin Bored To A 780cc pushing 180 Psi Each Cylinder with all the aftermarket goodies westcoast pipe pjs scoop ocean pro ride plate stock 650 pump dual keihin carb pro taper bars i am seeking a very knowledgable x2 builder to assist me with some information kn how to get this 750 pushing at maxx performace potential i feel like its lacking power of some sort please help or tag a user name below i wanna do hull mods and more engine mods get this thing running **** and fast asf
    Images of my x2 ski below
    Last edited by G.borrero; Today at 09:09 PM.
  2. Today, 09:40 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,735

    Re: California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon

    Welcome to the forum!
  3. Today, 10:45 PM #3
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,885

    Re: California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon

    Welcome from Michigan!

    That ski should haul a$$ with all those stickers!
  4. Today, 10:49 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,735

    Re: California New member is now on the block watch out sick x2 build coming soon

