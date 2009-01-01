Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 WaveRaider - running bad, smokes a lot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Kansas Age 46 Posts 11 95 WaveRaider - running bad, smokes a lot I just bought two of these. One runs great and is a blast. The other ran great for a while but is now running rough and smoking more than the other. Not sure where to go from here but this is what I've done so far:



Mix is 45:1



SeaFoam additive added to gas tank



SeaFoam sprayed into the carbs



New plugs - when I changed plugs it started and ran great for about 50 meters, then stumbled back to 3,000 RPM's and wouldn't run good again.



I haven't taken anything apart or rebuilt anything. It starts fine and will idle. It revs from idle to about 3,000 RPM's quickly. It stumbles at 3k RPM's and runs rough at that point. It smokes noticeably more than the other ski that isn't having any problems, but it did that before it started running bad. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules