|
|
-
95 WaveRaider - running bad, smokes a lot
I just bought two of these. One runs great and is a blast. The other ran great for a while but is now running rough and smoking more than the other. Not sure where to go from here but this is what I've done so far:
Mix is 45:1
SeaFoam additive added to gas tank
SeaFoam sprayed into the carbs
New plugs - when I changed plugs it started and ran great for about 50 meters, then stumbled back to 3,000 RPM's and wouldn't run good again.
I haven't taken anything apart or rebuilt anything. It starts fine and will idle. It revs from idle to about 3,000 RPM's quickly. It stumbles at 3k RPM's and runs rough at that point. It smokes noticeably more than the other ski that isn't having any problems, but it did that before it started running bad.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules