Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi start stop w/ tether #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location colorado Age 36 Posts 3 Kawi start stop w/ tether I'm looking for a new Kawasaki start stop switch assembly with tether. something like the pic, even if you have just the housing and electrical portion I'd be happy to buy. i can get the rest off ebay or amazon.Screenshot 2019-07-19 at 2.37.41 PM.png Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules