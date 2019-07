Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr mod #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Uk Age 37 Posts 8 Sxr mod Recently bought a 06 sxr 800 and have heard about a air temp sensor mod / timing advance, could anyone point me in the right direction thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,938 Re: Sxr mod air temp sensor mounted right above the E box.looks like a short piece of brass and has a green 2 pin connector.remove sensor and jump the 2 wires. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 3 guests) bisonjr, BLRider, Upyourkilt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules