i am selling a good working condition 800 sxr factory dry pipe. it comes with everything seen in the pictures. you will need to get the 2 bolts that go into the rubber lord mount that holds the pipe on. the 150 main jet that threads into the stinger was drilled out when it seized in like most dry pipes and the jet has been threaded into a coupling on the hose which is much easier to get to when the pipe is in the ski. this puts the jet up top rather than way down in the bottom of the hull by the gas tank. the exhaust manifold has been drilled for water injection in 2 locations and egt sensors. the holes closest to the exhaust gasket is for the egt's and the holes that are right after that are for water injection into each cylinder we found this to give more bottom end . the other water injection spot is where the cylinders join together. if you are not using water injection or egt's they can all be plugged. the pipe has been welded on the rear support bracket where they all crack.

20190702_104851.jpg (401.8 KB, 4 views) 20190702_104842.jpg (391.7 KB, 4 views)

20190702_104842.jpg (391.7 KB, 4 views) 20190702_104901.jpg (387.4 KB, 4 views)

20190702_104901.jpg (387.4 KB, 4 views) 20190702_105215.jpg (508.8 KB, 4 views)

20190702_105215.jpg (508.8 KB, 4 views) 20190702_105228.jpg (488.0 KB, 4 views)

20190702_105228.jpg (488.0 KB, 4 views) 20190702_105222.jpg (469.5 KB, 4 views)

20190702_105222.jpg (469.5 KB, 4 views) 20190702_105237.jpg (369.9 KB, 4 views)

20190702_105237.jpg (369.9 KB, 4 views) 20190702_105244.jpg (461.0 KB, 4 views)

