Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pump shaft movement 96XP #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location glasgow Posts 53 Pump shaft movement 96XP Hello guys im just putting a new impeller on my pump and noticed after fully tightening the impeller home, ive got 2-3mm play when push ad pull the shaft through the pump,the thrust bearing and washer are in there so would this just be the play you get a anti rattle cone for? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,557 Re: Pump shaft movement 96XP Are the bumper plugs installed on both ends of the drive shaft?



If not, there will be play if those are not installed.

