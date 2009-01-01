Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rave valve tool demensions? Oil in cylinders seadoo 717 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 28 Posts 194 Rave valve tool demensions? Oil in cylinders seadoo 717 Ive found the tool online but i was curious if anyone could give me the specs of it I would need the id, od, and length of it.

Also ive always been a Yamaha and Kawasaki guy aside from changing an engine in a seadoo last year being an sbt replacement. So when I found a 96 gti last week to use as a donor for my 96 hx I checked the compression and figured I was good to go. He did have to turn it over because of oil in the cylinders before checking compression which I wanted to do to not inflat the numbers. Now Im reading its possibly the inner crank seal. Ive made block off plates and plan to do a leak down test over the weekend through the pulse fitting.

Ive also read you can run a loop in the bottom oil feed lines to prolong the issue and run premix, which if it is the inner seal I will try. How bad are the outer seals to Change if bad?

