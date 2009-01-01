 Coffman 650 pipe, Westcoast 750 head, Westcoast solid top ex mani
  Today, 12:33 PM
    Lassiter32
    Hello. Selling a few parts. Have a complete Coffman pipe with the newer 3 fitting head pipe(has new in package tbolts for large coupler), Westcoast ex manifold set up for dual cool(hasnt been ported), and lastly a Westcoast EP7500 head with 750 specific domes(23cc). All the parts are currently on my 750x2. I can get better pics when I pull the parts. Prices are without shipping and PP fees if not gifted.
    Coffman: $350.00
    Ex manifold: $150.00
    Head: $150.00
