First off thank you everyone here. I have used these forums for so much info, I WAS feeling like a pro with all this solid info.



Issue-

One of my JS550's runs oddly. It idles okay and runs fine if I hold it at all throttle points including wide open (never quite hits full throttle though), but changing throttle positions it always sounds too rich. In other words I can use it but have to almost let it wind up to all throttle positions. I can kinda progressively tap the throttle to get it to be a little more responsive. Tuning it leaner causes a carb backfire and dies.



My comparison-

I have two of the same ski's Almost Stock (primers instead of chokes), VIN's are literally one apart 48 and 49. The other one tuned up real easy runs like a beast (for a 550). So this lets me feel like I actually understand the round body bn44's, didn't have any real issues tuning them.



Info-

Both skis look to have been fairly recently been rebuilt all 4 cylinders have basically equal pressure 119-120.

I rebuilt both carbs, more than once just in case I screwed something up. Currently with a fresh kit.

Fresh plugs br8es.

Fresh plug boots (resistive as well, bad?)

All tuning done on a trailer in the water.

Tank and fuel cap gaskets are new.

Check valve seems to be in working order.

Both bn44 carbs have a 1.5 seat in them.



Now the odd part, The carb pilot screws are no where near stock settings. The pilot is ~2.5 turns out on both to get them to run the best. The mikuni rebuild kit indicates the seat for a 44 should be a 2.0, not the 1.5 that is in there...problem? The pulse hose is more flexible on teh bad one but I would assume that would mean lean not rich sounding?



My hunch-



Before I owned it the flywheel cover on this one has been changed (it now says 440, but I have the broken 550 one). I am not sure if the flywheel and/or stator had been changed as well. I had to clean the flywheel, super rusty as the plug was left out, and replace the exciter coil, then I had to flip the new exciter coil as the timing sounded 90 degrees off (as I found from these forums!). So I am wondering if maybe the timing is now wrong by a little bit? Dam ebay coil. So maybe the flywheel and/or stator was replace with a 440 one, is the timing actually different on them? I never checked with a timing light, or payed attention to the timing number stamped on the flywheel (but it did have one) or anything I just very very carefully lined up the stock timing marks.



Another option is to swap the eboxes and see if the problem follows the box but if it was an ebox issue would it run at all let alone full throttle?







