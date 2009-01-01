Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 DI keeps blowing air air compressor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location TN Age 48 Posts 6 951 DI keeps blowing air air compressor Any ideas why the air compressor on my 2003 RXDI keeps going south, I am on 3rd rebuild. It runs great for about 5 hours then freezes up. My first thought is no oil but the ski is drinking oil and the main cylinders seem fine so I am assume the pump is working. I am going to change the oil lines and check valve, but when I pulled the old lines they were clear and no cracks. Is it possible that the pump is getting to the main chambers but not to the AC chamber, is it worth running a test on the oil pump? I have to pull the engine to replace air compressor and I am tired, otherwise this thing runs awesome!

