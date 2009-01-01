Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: x2 shaft seal orientation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Redding Age 29 Posts 23 x2 shaft seal orientation X2 went down on me over a year ago, trying to get it back up and running. I need some help with the shaft seal orientation.



The rubber seals have an open and closed side. I'm assuming order is small, small, support bearing, large, large, C clip



if that is correct, what way do the face? Do the open ends face each other, all face the middle, all face out, etc?



Thanks,

Chris





