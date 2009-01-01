|
x2 shaft seal orientation
X2 went down on me over a year ago, trying to get it back up and running. I need some help with the shaft seal orientation.
The rubber seals have an open and closed side. I'm assuming order is small, small, support bearing, large, large, C clip
if that is correct, what way do the face? Do the open ends face each other, all face the middle, all face out, etc?
Thanks,
Chris
