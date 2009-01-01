|
|
-
650sx fuel dripping after shutdown
Tryin to get my ski to run past idle and noticed after shutting it down there is fuel dripping from the Venturi/main jet. Any ideas what may cause this? Thanks in advance
-
Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown
Heres what Id check:
Pop off is too low (or) needle/seat is too large for the amount of vibration the engine is producing (or) needle/seat is worn and needs to be replaced
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown
Is there a way to check pop off without that tool? I’m pretty sure it’s to low I put the weaker of the springs in when I rebuilt it.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules