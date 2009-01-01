 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown
  Today, 04:15 PM
    bodydropped72
    650sx fuel dripping after shutdown

    Tryin to get my ski to run past idle and noticed after shutting it down there is fuel dripping from the Venturi/main jet. Any ideas what may cause this? Thanks in advance
  Today, 05:30 PM
    drlinklater
    Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown

    Heres what Id check:

    Pop off is too low (or) needle/seat is too large for the amount of vibration the engine is producing (or) needle/seat is worn and needs to be replaced


  Today, 05:39 PM
    bodydropped72
    Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown

    Is there a way to check pop off without that tool? I’m pretty sure it’s to low I put the weaker of the springs in when I rebuilt it.
