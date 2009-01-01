Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location bakersfield,ca Age 38 Posts 35 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown Tryin to get my ski to run past idle and noticed after shutting it down there is fuel dripping from the Venturi/main jet. Any ideas what may cause this? Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 40 Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown Heres what Id check:



Pop off is too low (or) needle/seat is too large for the amount of vibration the engine is producing (or) needle/seat is worn and needs to be replaced





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location bakersfield,ca Age 38 Posts 35 Re: 650sx fuel dripping after shutdown Is there a way to check pop off without that tool? I’m pretty sure it’s to low I put the weaker of the springs in when I rebuilt it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules