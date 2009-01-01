 Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:37 PM #1
    ryrystewy
    ryrystewy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    idaho
    Age
    32
    Posts
    29

    Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.

    Just bought a keinin cdk2 off ebay to replace a bad one i had. I set it in the water today to begin tuning it, but both carbs both H and L only turn 1/4 of a turn. What am i missin, my ski is very starved, i need it to go at least a full turn. Can someone explain the ins and outs of what i need to do. Please and thank you! Knowledge is limited.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:43 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,019

    Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.

    Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:11 PM #3
    ryrystewy
    ryrystewy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    idaho
    Age
    32
    Posts
    29

    Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion.
    You are amazing! I was about to throw in the towel. I feel so stupid it was so obvious. I have no idea why they made the caps have a screw driver slot on top to turn it. Are the caps designed to be able to make a small change?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:58 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,831

    Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.

    There to keep u from making a change big enough to cause a warrantee claim, throw em out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 