Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 32 Posts 29 Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4. Just bought a keinin cdk2 off ebay to replace a bad one i had. I set it in the water today to begin tuning it, but both carbs both H and L only turn 1/4 of a turn. What am i missin, my ski is very starved, i need it to go at least a full turn. Can someone explain the ins and outs of what i need to do. Please and thank you! Knowledge is limited. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,019 Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4. Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 32 Posts 29 Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4. Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion. #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,831 Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4. There to keep u from making a change big enough to cause a warrantee claim, throw em out

