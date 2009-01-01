|
|
-
Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.
Just bought a keinin cdk2 off ebay to replace a bad one i had. I set it in the water today to begin tuning it, but both carbs both H and L only turn 1/4 of a turn. What am i missin, my ski is very starved, i need it to go at least a full turn. Can someone explain the ins and outs of what i need to do. Please and thank you! Knowledge is limited.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.
Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion.
-
Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.
You are amazing! I was about to throw in the towel. I feel so stupid it was so obvious. I have no idea why they made the caps have a screw driver slot on top to turn it. Are the caps designed to be able to make a small change?
Originally Posted by bandit88
Are the black caps on the screws? They are there to prevent turning the screws to much away from stock. You can just take a pliers and pull them out, then you will get full turning motion.
-
Top Dog
Re: Keinin cdk2 L and H only turn one 1/4.
There to keep u from making a change big enough to cause a warrantee claim, throw em out
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules