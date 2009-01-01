 SXR 800 Flywheel
  Today, 03:23 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,101

    SXR 800 Flywheel

    Looking for a good clean stock sxr800 flywheel, will consider a TBM for the right price.

  Today, 04:14 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,728

    Re: SXR 800 Flywheel

    Have one , stock , as soon as my parts show up , Monday
