Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR 800 Flywheel #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,101 SXR 800 Flywheel Looking for a good clean stock sxr800 flywheel, will consider a TBM for the right price.

#2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,728 Re: SXR 800 Flywheel Have one , stock , as soon as my parts show up , Monday Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules