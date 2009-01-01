Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gpr1200 in a xl1200 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location Peotone illinois Age 35 Posts 434 Gpr1200 in a xl1200 I have a friend that bought a 99 xl1200 3 seater with a bad motor. He has a 2002 gpr1200 with a junk hull and wants to swap motors. The blocks look different, different exhaust, different electronics. Should I waste my time trying to pull everything apart to try and do this?





