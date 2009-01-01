|
I dream skis
WTB: 35cc Yamaha UMI/Protec style domes (not ada) see picture
Looking to buy 2 Yamaha 701 35cc domes. They were advertised 82mm/35cc. I’m looking for the style in the picture. New Blowsion ones are different
These domes fit the following heads:
Protec, UMI, Greater Yamaha, Speedwerx, Prodesign, Watcon, Wamiltons, Rius, JSU, Kommander, East Coast, Blowsion, and possibly others (certain year R&D) I can’t remember….
I do not need 34cc or 36cc domes. I only need 35cc domes many are stamped 82 x 35 -- 35cc was probably the most popular SJ dome ever made (racing era)
domes.jpg
Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 12:25 PM.
