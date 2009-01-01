 Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:09 AM #1
    FloatR
    FloatR is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Ljusdal, Sweden
    Posts
    2

    Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...

    Hey.

    So I came across a -90s X2 650 and it came with the carb on the side. Its a BN44 (not the sweetest thing, I know). Since the fuel pump is removed I need to run a carb with a built in. So my best option for now is to use the BN44.
    I have never worked with the BN44 and from what Ive read its a bit tricky to tune.

    Anyone have experienced the same set up and could throw in a few good to know?

    cheers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:40 AM #2
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    37

    Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...

    This might help.

    Tuning the Mikuni.pdf
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:40 PM #3
    FloatR
    FloatR is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    Ljusdal, Sweden
    Posts
    2

    Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...

    Quote Originally Posted by drlinklater View Post
    This might help.

    Tuning the Mikuni.pdf
    Thanks man!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:59 PM #4
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    37

    Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...

    Just for clarity, BN44 (round body) is different from (S)BN44 (square body). The SBN isn't known for being hard to tune, so I assumed you meant the round body version.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 