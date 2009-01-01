|
Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...
Hey.
So I came across a -90s X2 650 and it came with the carb on the side. Its a BN44 (not the sweetest thing, I know). Since the fuel pump is removed I need to run a carb with a built in. So my best option for now is to use the BN44.
I have never worked with the BN44 and from what Ive read its a bit tricky to tune.
Anyone have experienced the same set up and could throw in a few good to know?
cheers
Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...
Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...
Thanks man!!
Originally Posted by drlinklater
Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning...
Just for clarity, BN44 (round body) is different from (S)BN44 (square body). The SBN isn't known for being hard to tune, so I assumed you meant the round body version.
