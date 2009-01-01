Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Ljusdal, Sweden Posts 2 Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning... Hey.



So I came across a -90s X2 650 and it came with the carb on the side. Its a BN44 (not the sweetest thing, I know). Since the fuel pump is removed I need to run a carb with a built in. So my best option for now is to use the BN44.

I have never worked with the BN44 and from what Ive read its a bit tricky to tune.



Anyone have experienced the same set up and could throw in a few good to know?



cheers #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 37 Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning... This might help.



Re: Kawasaki X2 with SB44 carb, need tuning... Originally Posted by drlinklater Originally Posted by

Tuning the Mikuni.pdf



Just for clarity, BN44 (round body) is different from (S)BN44 (square body). The SBN isn't known for being hard to tune, so I assumed you meant the round body version.

