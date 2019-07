Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 550 sx Ride Plate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 391 WTB 550 sx Ride Plate I’d like to buy a grooved, finned, or concaved ride plate for a 1993 550 sx. Let me know what y’all have on your shelf’s.



TIA,



nick SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Just so you know, all 300/440/550/550sx ride plates interchange, does not need to be sx specific.

I didn't realize that the sx and js are the same. I have one on a js project.

Kawi 750 sx

