WDK Rok Hull

Water Dawg Kustoms (WDK) Rok hull w/ reg.



Full carbon, set up for Kawasaki driveline, will fit 650/750/800 motors and pumps.



Has been well used and has repairs but over all in very usable condition.



Comes with steering cable, 550 tank, Rhaas mounts, bearing block, misc.





$1900.00 / offer, local pick up only

