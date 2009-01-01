|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WDK Rok Hull
Water Dawg Kustoms (WDK) Rok hull w/ reg.
Full carbon, set up for Kawasaki driveline, will fit 650/750/800 motors and pumps.
Has been well used and has repairs but over all in very usable condition.
Comes with steering cable, 550 tank, Rhaas mounts, bearing block, misc.
$1900.00 / offer, local pick up only
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules