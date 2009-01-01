Water Dawg Kustoms (WDK) Rok hull w/ reg.

Full carbon, set up for Kawasaki driveline, will fit 650/750/800 motors and pumps.

Has been well used and has repairs but over all in very usable condition.

Comes with steering cable, 550 tank, Rhaas mounts, bearing block, misc.


$1900.00 / offer, local pick up only