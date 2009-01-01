Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '87 JS550 -- JetPower Exhaust Mod & Jetting SBN44 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 34 '87 JS550 -- JetPower Exhaust Mod & Jetting SBN44 I have an 1987 (PP) JS550 w/ JetPower Exhaust and SBN 44, otherwise stock (I think?) except for an AM FA and a Skat 6 impeller.



Compression: 165/160 (<-- this seems high for a stock motor... could be a bad gauge, I guess, or maybe the prior owner milled the head?)

HS Jet: 130

LS Jet: 107.5

2.0 N/S

Pop Off: 21



Ski is running pretty well, but seems a bit rich when tuning the idle and I'm already down to 0.5 turns out on the LS screw (1 turn out on the HS screw), so after doing some reading about others' experiences, I am considering dropping the jetting to 120/100 (or, I guess, 130/100).



Then I read a thread about drying out the JetPower exhaust by adding an extra pisser line via the screw/plug on the top of the box... my ski already has an extra water fitting (currently plugged) on the hull so it seems to be a nice, cheap, easy option versus spending a bunch of money for a half pipe.



It seems like people are generally recommending richer jetting with AM exhaust pipes, so I was wondering: if I dry out the exhaust, should I keep the current jetting... or is the power gain going to be so minimal as to make no significant difference to my slightly rich (at least in my opinion) condition, especially at idle and low speed? Or do I actually need to up-size the jet(s) with the exhaust mod?



