|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
x2 carb
Got a 650x2, with west coast pipe. She starts up great, dont need to touch throttle at all, but when i hammer on throttle from idle it bogs down to pretty much dying. Anyone got any tips on fixing this??
Thanks in advance ppl
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules