Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 587 Single Carb Bogging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location West Coast Posts 10 587 Single Carb Bogging My 96 Seadoo SPI with 587 single carb is bogging from takeoff at idle, can get it going after a bit of slowly moving throttle and when rpm slightly raises I increase the throttle and it picks up and goes without issue until I bring it down to idle again and it has the same problem.

Most times it bogs and stalls when increasing the throttle but after a few tries It all of a sudden has the slight surge in rpm and I get it going fine again.



So I checked the high and low speed screws and high was out one turn(should be zero according to seadoosource website) and low was out only half a turn - will this cause the bogging? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 34 Re: 587 Single Carb Bogging Its probably not bogging (too much fuel), its probably running lean if its stalling when you give it throttle from idle.



Please advise if this is a stock ski or if any modifications have been done.



The first thing Id personally try is resetting the screws to stock settings (assuming a stock ski) and see if that fixes the issue. Your low speed screw seems too lean, and your high seems too rich, but that doesnt really explain the stall off idle.



Has the ski been sitting? You may have a dirty/clogged carb circuit or a problem with fuel delivery. The standard advice of: making sure you have fresh gas, replace fuel lines, clean/replace fuel selector, rebuild and thoroughly clean carb (with genuine Mikuni kit) will probably be the next recommended step after resetting the screws.





