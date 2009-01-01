Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. #1 Resident Guru PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lake City TN. Is that banjos I hear ?? Age 62 Posts 6,144 Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, it's getting scary to go in the water.



https://people.com/health/where-peop...bacteria-2019/



https://people.com/health/texas-man-...goes-in-water/



https://www.foxnews.com/health/virgi...at-local-beach



https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Ke...512859631.html



Tim



Cialis, it does a body wood.Tim #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,120 Re: Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. I worry about it all the time. I suspect it hear in the hot brackish water that's not flowing but last week a guy died after swimming across the bay in Destin. That's the Gulf of Mexico with "white sugar sand beaches" and clear "emerald" water. #3 Resident Guru PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lake City TN. Is that banjos I hear ?? Age 62 Posts 6,144 Re: Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. Was that the man from TN ?



Tim



Cialis, it does a body wood.Tim #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,120 Re: Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. Not sure I saw it on Fox news a few mornings ago. Your first link has a map that shows 3 spots right here in the panhandle of FL and I think that poor guy on the Destin vacation will be the 4th. #5 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,118 Re: Flesh Eating Bacteria , What's up with this, getting scary to go in the water. From personal experience, I think having the following is a good hedge against these infections:



1) Good Health = Strong Immune System

2) Good Personal Hygiene (means bathing the same day after playing in the water )

3) Prompt cleaning and treatment of small wounds, rashes, cuts, blisters etc. Bacteria multiply exponentially by the second. So the sooner you treat minor wounds, the easier it is to stop bacterial growth/infections.

4) Wound Glue or Sealants like Nu-Skin offer an excellent barrier protection from waterborne pathogens. Neosporin, Polysporin, Medicated Vaseline, etc. also provide a barrier protection.

5) Wear water shoes and rash guards.



I've swam and jetskiid in some pretty nasty waters in Florida and Texas: Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, Rivers, Lakes and Ponds. A Many of these waters, besides the natural bacteria, have septic drainage/leakage flowing into them.



Even had nasty brackish alligator-pooped water forced up my nose from the Kawi 750 SXi (damn that ski) death rolls at Lake Seminole. Didn't want Amoebas in my Sinuses crawling up to my Brain and giving me Encephalitis/Death, so my home remedy was to eat super hot and spicy chinese food immediately after jetskiing, to drain and fry the amoebas and other pathogens out of my sinuses.



Don't have medical proof for it except that I have never caught an infection or disease from jetskiing. Even after cutting my lower leg on a razor sharp Barnacle at the Seminole Boat Ramp in Clearwater. Still riding stand-up in brackish water that is warm as pea soup(when bugs are most active, strong and abundant).



A drop of water is just teeming with bugs. Do not ingest it or allow it to go into your nose or ears. Freestylers are prone to ear infections/injuries when landing on the side of their heads without a Helmet.



Don't bathe with Contact Lenses on, even in Potable Water.



That's my Public Service Announcement... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules