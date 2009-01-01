Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HELP Carb Tuning SBN 44 on 750 BP X2 Swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 34 HELP Carb Tuning SBN 44 on 750 BP X2 Swap Im putting a 750 BP in my X2 out of a unknown sit down. Went ahead and had the rings, etc, etc, so the motor is fresh.



Im looking for info on how my Hi, Low, seat and spring should be set up. Doing a full rebuild and want to pickup my settings this week so I can tune it on the water with ease.



Before I get into what I have it has a set of reeds on it with stuffers... PLEASE ADVISE ME IF I SHOULD KEEP THE REEDS OR PULL THEM. I have never worked with an reeds before so I dont really know how to tell if they are good or what exactly they do. I have a general idea but this is my first time having them on a ski.



Here is what I have:

- 750 BP Stock

- R&D Single Intake

- Stock 650 X2 Exhaust Manifold with diverter

- Modified X2 Exhaust with nipple added on stinger, with a T to a pisser.

- Vortex Intake Filter/Arrestor

- Running a Skat 13/18???? (Im not home to double check) not sure if that makes a difference.



This 44 came off a 650 and was set up with a 120/140, 2.5 seat... unknown spring size.



How should I set this up for my 750 setup?

Not looking to race or have anything crazy. Just a nice weekend ski setup.





