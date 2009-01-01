Im putting a 750 BP in my X2 out of a unknown sit down. Went ahead and had the rings, etc, etc, so the motor is fresh.

Im looking for info on how my Hi, Low, seat and spring should be set up. Doing a full rebuild and want to pickup my settings this week so I can tune it on the water with ease.

Before I get into what I have it has a set of reeds on it with stuffers... PLEASE ADVISE ME IF I SHOULD KEEP THE REEDS OR PULL THEM. I have never worked with an reeds before so I dont really know how to tell if they are good or what exactly they do. I have a general idea but this is my first time having them on a ski.

Here is what I have:
- 750 BP Stock
- R&D Single Intake
- Stock 650 X2 Exhaust Manifold with diverter
- Modified X2 Exhaust with nipple added on stinger, with a T to a pisser.
- Vortex Intake Filter/Arrestor
- Running a Skat 13/18???? (Im not home to double check) not sure if that makes a difference.

This 44 came off a 650 and was set up with a 120/140, 2.5 seat... unknown spring size.

How should I set this up for my 750 setup?
Not looking to race or have anything crazy. Just a nice weekend ski setup.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk