2002 RXDI Losing Fuel Pressure. Help!
I've got a 2002 RXDI that seems to have a fuel pressure issue, but I can't seem to figure out what it is. The ski will run just fine out of the water on the hose. However, when in the water it starts and idles fine (during this time the fuel pressure is at 107psi). It will run ok up to about 4000RPM, then I'll watch the fuel pressure start to drop and it sputters or completely dies. It will start back up again and idle but won't go above idle without sputtering or dying. The ski has a new fuel pump and inline fuel filter.
