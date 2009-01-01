 How much driveshaft play is acceptable?
  Today, 07:21 PM #1
    one1
    one1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    TN
    Posts
    16

    How much driveshaft play is acceptable?

    I made a video of mine. Bare in mind if the engine were in place holding the shaft I wouldnt be able to do this and would only get small movements out of the back if any. What would you say, this is normal?

  Today, 08:08 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,503

    Re: How much driveshaft play is acceptable?

    That's perfectly normal, it's a "floating" bearing assembly. The pto on the engine is what holds the shaft steady.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
