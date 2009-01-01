|
How much driveshaft play is acceptable?
I made a video of mine. Bare in mind if the engine were in place holding the shaft I wouldnt be able to do this and would only get small movements out of the back if any. What would you say, this is normal?
Re: How much driveshaft play is acceptable?
That's perfectly normal, it's a "floating" bearing assembly. The pto on the engine is what holds the shaft steady.
