Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How much driveshaft play is acceptable? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location TN Posts 16 How much driveshaft play is acceptable? I made a video of mine. Bare in mind if the engine were in place holding the shaft I wouldnt be able to do this and would only get small movements out of the back if any. What would you say, this is normal?



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,503 Re: How much driveshaft play is acceptable? That's perfectly normal, it's a "floating" bearing assembly. The pto on the engine is what holds the shaft steady. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

