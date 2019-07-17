Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Has anyone tried it? Keihin 28 on a 440 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,016 Has anyone tried it? Keihin 28 on a 440 Has anyone tried a Keihin 28 on a 440, or any ski other than a 650? I had a mint 28 lying around and a extra JS intake manifold so I decided to mate them up. There is enough meat on the JS manifold that you have room to drill and tap two holes for the carb to mount to. On initial test the motor fires right up and seems to be a bit more responsive than the stock BN38. The stock throttle cable isnt long enough so I have a 750sx cable on the way, also just waiting for the fuel pump mount to cure, then water test. I think the smaller venturi of the 28 will serve the 440 well.



IMG_20190717_160726.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

-95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -92 750SS-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE

