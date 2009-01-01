Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help ?Wave Blaster No Start No Click #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 14 Help ?Wave Blaster No Start No Click 2 weeks ago I flushed my 1995 wave blaster after using it. I shut the hose and it started dieseling (revving high on its own for about 10 seconds ) I pressed stop button and pulled lanyard nothing then it shut off on its own. I restarted it started and stopped like normal.



I went to use the ski 2 weeks later and pressed the start button and nothing not even a click. I tried jumping it as well a new battery.- Nothing



I disconnected the kill switch plugs in the hull and nothing.



I took the start stop switch apart nothing- Ordered new one anyway



I ordered starter relay- Going to try that next



Before I go back to the ski is there anything else I should try ??



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules