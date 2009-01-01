2 weeks ago I flushed my 1995 wave blaster after using it. I shut the hose and it started dieseling (revving high on its own for about 10 seconds ) I pressed stop button and pulled lanyard nothing then it shut off on its own. I restarted it started and stopped like normal.
I went to use the ski 2 weeks later and pressed the start button and nothing not even a click. I tried jumping it as well a new battery.- Nothing
I disconnected the kill switch plugs in the hull and nothing.
I took the start stop switch apart nothing- Ordered new one anyway
I ordered starter relay- Going to try that next
Before I go back to the ski is there anything else I should try ??
Thanks