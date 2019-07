Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx ebox questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Florida Posts 7 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx ebox questions Hello guys, I have found close to the info I want but to be sure.. I have a 93 750SS engine going into a 93 sx hull - I have both Eboxes.



Would be great if I could just hook up the SS engine to the SX ebox and go but would that work?



Or would it be easier to fab the SS box into the SS hull OR put SS electronics into SX ebox housing.



Many thanks to everyone I use this forum all the time. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,015 Re: 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx ebox questions No problem running the SS motor off the SX ebox, it is just plug and play

It will just plug in but won't mount well and the ss will have a few more connectors that the sx wont use.

