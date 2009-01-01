Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 650 Sx Not Starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pennsylvania Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 90 650 Sx Not Starting ISO help. I picked up a 90 650sx. It sat in a basement since 99. I cant get this thing to fire. It fired once on gas manually sprayed in the cylinder. It tried to fired another other time and was smoking and back firing. The ski hasnt fired since. Here is the list of what I checked or replaced. It has some sort of spark, I dont know if its good Spark, fuel is there, rebuilt Mikuni 44 SBN, Compression-126psi in both cylinders, Timing is on. Woodruff key intact. Stator ohmed out in spec, New plugs BR8ES gapped .30, New NGK plug boots, I also started flushing the crank case out due to the black liquid that I was finding on the plugs and in the carb. Tried to fire it after the first flush,with no luck. Im going to flush it again to make sure all the black liquid is out of the crank case. I also swapped in a Friends running 650x2 engine and its doing the exact same thing my engine is doing. There is combustion, smokes, backfires. I tried to fire his engine with just starting fluid with no success, it barely even had any combustion with that. Any help or information would be greatly appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

